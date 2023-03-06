Four of a family injured as ceiling of residential building collapses in Mumbai’s Tardeo

Four members of a family were injured in the early hours of Monday after a slab from the ceiling of a residential building collapsed in Mumbai’s Tardeo, the BMC said. The injured were rushed to Nair Hospital nearby for treatment and were discharged later.

The incident took place at around 2.30 am on Monday at the Police Camp in Tardeo, according to officers. The four injured have been identified as Namdeo Sanap, 57, Veena Sanap, 50, Snehal Sanap, 25, and Vedant Sanap, 17. Civic officials said the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) and local police were pressed into action soon after the incident was reported.

“The incident took place late at night when a slab from the fourth-floor ceiling collapsed. The four injured were possibly sleeping in the same room when the collapse happened and they could not escape since it was late night,” said an official.

“It is a private property and we will carry out an investigation to check the structural stability of this house,” the official added.