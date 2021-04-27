Mumbai: Tardeo police help save woman about to jump off terrace

The Tardeo police is investigating what pushed her to take such a step.

The Tardeo police on Monday helped save the life of a 19-year-old woman who was about to jump off the terrace of an MHADA building. As the woman was standing on the edge of the terrace, the police talked her out of it.

The woman, an employee with an eye clinic, had got married six months ago and was staying with her husband at the MHADA building in Tardeo.

“She has been complaining that her in-laws harass her,” said an officer from Tardeo police station. Recently, she has even approached the police station to register non-cognizable offences against her in-laws, the officer added.

“Accordingly, we would call the in-laws and warn them… However, owing to increasing harassment, around 10.23 am, the woman went to the terrace of her building. As onlookers informed the police, we rushed there,” said the officer.

An officer went up to the terrace of the next building and engaged with her. “We told her to not end her life for the sake of her parents. We kept at it… we told her that her mother had fainted… she stepped behind after 20 minutes,” said the officer. The woman was then taken to a hospital for counselling.

The Tardeo police is investigating what pushed her to take such a step. “Necessary action will be taken if we find that her in-laws are at fault,” the officer added.