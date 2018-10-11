Mumbai: Tardeo bars shut after repeated police raids

This year, two raids have been conducted on both the bars and several other raids had been conducted recently. This year, two raids have been conducted on both the bars and several other raids had been conducted recently.

The Mumbai Police last month cancelled the licences of two bars in Tardeo that had been raided several times because of repeated violation of the law. Indiana bar near Haji Ali mosque and Drums Beat bar in Tardeo have been shut for a month now after the licencing department of Mumbai Police withdrew permission for the premises to run.

In August, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch conducted simultaneous raids at Drums Beat, Indiana and White House on Grant Road for allegedly flouting rules regarding female employees.

That day, which was Gatari Amavasya – no moon before the beginning of Shravan month celebrated with consumption of meat and alcohol – the police had allegedly rescued 20 bar dancers and arrested 59 men. The women were hired as waiters and singers. But they had also been dancing on the premises. The management of the bars were charged with obscenity under the Indian Penal Code. In March, eight women had been rescued from Drums Beat after a raid conducted by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anti-Narcotics Cell, Shivdeep Lande. Sanjay surve, the senior inspector of Tardeo police station was then shunted out of his post on charges of negligence before being reinstated later.

Surve said following the raids, three-four presentations have been made to the licencing cell for cancellation of permits.

“The main violation was that the bars had employed dancers and made cavities on the premsies for them to hide in the event of a raid. Both bars were shut a month back after their licences were cancelled,” he said.

