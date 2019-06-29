Mumbai: Talks for Godrej’s alternate land for bullet train project in final stage, Bombay HC told

Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited on Friday told the Bombay High Court that the negotiations for its 39,547 sq m property in Vikhroli for the Rs 1.08-lakh crore Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project are in the final stage and a decision on the compensation amount would be finalised soon.

A division bench of Justices A A Sayed and Prakash Naik was hearing a petition was filed by the Godrej Group, urging the court to direct the respondents – the Centre, the state government, deputy collector (land acquisition) and National High Speed Rail Corporation – to accept an alternative plot offered by them for the construction of bullet train, and to shift the ventilation shaft and traction substation/distribution substation proposed, to be constructed on the land.

On Friday, senior counsel Navroz Seervai, appearing for the Godrej Group, told the bench that the negotiation of its Vikhroli land for the project had almost concluded and a final decision for compensation amount will be finalised soon. He asked the court to grant them two-week time, as the final decision was expected by then. The court has adjourned the matter for two weeks.

A lawyer for the NHSRL told the court that they are ready to pay compensation as they required the land for the project.

According to the petition, the Godrej Group was served a notice, dated March 26, 2018, for acquisition and taking possession of a plot of land measuring 39,547 sq m at Vikhroli by private negotiation, for the bullet train project.