Mumbai: Talks between Congress and BBM hit a deadlock

Even as the Congress and NCP in Maharashtra are scrambling for an alliance with Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar, senior leaders of both parties confirmed that talks with the Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) leader have hit a stalemate.

Hardening his stance over the seat-sharing talks, Ambedkar, who had earlier announced a pre-poll pact with Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has said he has demanded 12 seats for his Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) from the Congress and the NCP, which have already announced their intention to contest the Lok Sabha polls in an alliance.

In a public rally organised by the VBA in Amravati on Sunday, Ambedkar also took a dig at Congress leaders in the state. “The Congress is a party of dishonest leaders. There is no saying when they will ditch you,” he said.

Congress and NCP leaders, meanwhile, said they were willing to consider leaving three seats in all for Ambedkar’s BBM. Maharashtra has a total of 48 Lok Sabha seats. Both parties have also imposed a condition during the talks that VBA would have to let go AIMIM if it were to ally with them, which the latter has so far been reluctant about.

Commenting on Ambedkar’s barb at the Congress, Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan said, “If he has said something like this, it is unfortunate.” “We’ve shown willingness to hold talks with him (Ambedkar). He should also come forward.”

According to sources, the reason why the Congress and NCP are wooing Ambedkar is that they themselves lack strong Dalit faces to attract voters from the community. While Congress can project former CM Sushilkumar Shinde as a Dalit face, he is now on the verge of retirement.

With influential Dalit leader Ramdas Athawale expected to continue his alliance with the Modi-led Nationalist Democratic Alliance, the Congress is keen to rope in Ambedkar’s grandson in its anti-BJP front in Maharashtra.

But with Ambedkar’s influence limited to a few pockets in the state, both the Congress and NCP are unwilling to give up more than three seats for him. The last time Ambedkar won a Lok Sabha election was in 1999. The BBM also has just one legislator in the state assembly.