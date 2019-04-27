Slain cop Ashok Kamte’s wife targeted by ‘tak tak’ gang in Mumbai

Vinita Kamte, the wife of former Additional Commissioner of Police (eastern region) Ashok Kamte who was killed in action during the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack, was targeted by the ‘tak tak’ gang during her visit to Worli last month, police said on Friday.

According to police, Vinita had come to Worli in a car with her friend to visit a bank.

When she went inside the bank, a gang member reportedly had knocked on the vehicle’s window and asked her friend if she had dropped a Rs 10 note.

As the woman stepped out of the vehicle, another member of the gang allegedly open the car’s door from the other side and fled with a bag, containing some cash and a pair of earrings, police said. A case has been registered in the matter.

Senior police inspector Sukhlal Varpe of Worli police station said, “We are trying to locate the culprits.”

The gang had got its name due to its modus operandi. Police said they target unsuspecting people in cars parked on the roadside by knocking on the window.