Mumbai: 29-year-old tailor arrested for ‘sexually assaulting three minor girls’

A 29-year-old tailor was arrested Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting three girls aged below 10 years by luring them to play in his shop.

The incident took place at 3 pm when the three girls, aged nine, seven and five, were playing near the accused’s shop. He asked them to come inside his shop to play and shut the door from the inside, police said. He groped one of the girls and asked another to strip, police said.

Meanwhile, a brother of one of the girls saw the tailor molesting one of the girls through the window of the shop and rushed home to inform his mother, police said. His mother came running to the spot and rescued the three girls, police said.

A woman police officer dressed in plain clothes went to the house of the girls and recorded their statements based on which an FIR was registered and the accused was arrested. He has been booked under Section 354 A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.