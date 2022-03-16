Mumbai: Tagged a month back, researchers lose track of olive ridley turtle

After successfully tracking five olive ridley turtles for a month now, the state-run Mangrove Foundation confirmed that the researchers have lost contact with one of the turtles christened Laxmi. They suspect that either the transmitter is malfunctioning or the turtle is dead.

Under the turtle monitoring project, Laxmi was fitted with the satellite transmitter at Guhagar beach in Ratnagiri district on February 16. However, since March 2, no signals have been received from Laxmi.

Updating about the project, the Mangrove foundation earlier this week tweeted, “Since 2nd March 2022, no signals/locations have been received from the female turtle ‘Laxmi’ which was tagged at Guhagar on 16th February 2022. It is suspected that this may be due to the malfunctioning of the transmitter or the turtle may have died.”

Five turtles — Prathama, Savani (on January 25) Vanashree, Rewa and Laxmi (on February 13 and 16) — were tagged with platform transmitter terminals (PTTs), which were fitted with epoxy resin on the carapace (hard shell) of the turtle in January and February at Ratnagiri district. Laxmi was the latest to be tagged.

Talking to The Indian Express earlier, Dr R Suresh Kumar, senior scientist from the Department of Endangered Species Management, WII, Dehradun, had explained the use of PTT. “The transmitter is hydro-dynamic, it doesn’t interfere or cause any impediment to the turtles. In the case of Hawksbill turtles, which use reefs and corals, there are chances of them scratching their shell on the reef and in turn dropping the transmitter. However, a similar situation is unlikely in the case of an olive ridley which is a pelagic species — lives in the open sea and moves along with the ocean current. The epoxy resin used can withstand the harsh marine environment,” he had said.

As opposed to the olive ridley found along the east coast and especially those who visit beaches in Odisha for nesting, the olive ridleys nesting along the Maharashtra coast are a sporadic and solitary nesting population. In Maharashtra, nesting is recorded across three districts in the southernmost region of the state — Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.