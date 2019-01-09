Mumbai: T-20 betting racket busted, 4 held

A CRICKET betting racket was busted and four persons were arrested for allegedly accepting bets on an ongoing T-20 tournament in Australia, at Santacruz on Monday. The accused include Bipin Shah alias Bipin Indraprasth (48), who has been arrested before by Thane anti-extortion cell, for allegedly placing bets in connection with a racket involving notorious bookie Sonu Jalan. Three other accused were identified as Jeetendra Jadhav (38), Narayanlal Rebari (24) and Devilal Jat (40).

Santacruz police received a tip off that the accused, based out of a building at Linking road in Santacruz, were accepting bets, said an officer linked to the case. When the police team raided the flat, they found Shah along with three others watching the Big Bash T-20 tournament and communicating with several people over the phone.

Indraprasth had been arrested several times in the past for cricket betting and being involved in other gambling activities. “ Thane police arrested him last year in connection with a betting racket in which bookie Sonu Jalan was also involved,” added the officer.

Police said that they have seized several mobile phones, a laptop and Rs 1 lakh cash from the apartment. “ The accused were produced before court and remanded to police custody till January 11. There are some big names involved in the case and further interrogation will help us get some evidence against them,” said the officer.