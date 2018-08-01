Mumbai: System error delays 50 flights at Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport

The Mumbai airport is the second busiest in the country after Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. (File/Representational Image) The Mumbai airport is the second busiest in the country after Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. (File/Representational Image)

Several flights at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport were affected on Tuesday following an error in the computer network, shutting it down from 4.45 pm to 5.50 pm. At least 50 departures were delayed.

Airlines handled check-ins manually till the error was fixed. In its tweet, Jet Airways said there was a LAN network failure and departure delays of up to one hour were expected for all airlines.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to an unexpected technical glitch. Our team efficiently resolved the issue and operations resumed within a short period. Additional manpower was deployed to look into essential operational measures…,” said a statement from MIAL.

Rajiv Lal, who was flying to Delhi, said, “It was chaos at the airport. For close to an hour, we did not know what to do. I was afraid my flight wouldn’t take off.”

The Mumbai airport is the second busiest in the country after Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. Last month, the Mumbai airport was ranked the fifth least punctual in the world in a study by OAG, a global leader in flight information.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App