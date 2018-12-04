Mumbai: ‘Swachhta Mitra’ to spread message of cleanliness in societies, commercial units

AFTER PROSECUTION notices and threats to cut water and electricity connections of housing societies and commercial units if bulk generators of waste fail to process their garbage at source, the BMC will now try a community outreach initiative.

Under the programme, an assistant head officer and junior overseer from each ward will visit housing societies and commercial units that have failed to process waste. They will then prepare an update on the condition of public toilets and solve public grievances.

The officers, who will be called ‘Swachhta Mitra’, will initiate training sessions and discussions with housing societies on problems they are facing in segregating and processing waste. WhatsApp groups will be created to discuss success stories and different techniques and also help societies set up processing units.

“Each Swachhta Mitra will be given Rs 50,000 each for the outreach programme. They will submit a monthly report to each ward officer,” said a BMC official.

The move comes after BMC’s repeated requests to bulk generators of garbage to segregate and process waste. Last year, it had also held an exhibition and training sessions for such generators.

In October 2017, under Section 368 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, the BMC stopped collecting wet waste from housing societies and establishments that generate more than 100 kg waste daily or have an area of more than 20,000 sq m, in a bid to reduce the amount of garbage transported to the three dumping grounds in the city. Despite repeated attempts, only 1476 of the total 3,374 bulk generators have complied with the rule.

While 862 have gone to court challenging the rule, the remaining bulk generators have been sent notices to comply with the order. The BMC has collected a fine of Rs 27 lakh in penalties. After the new rule came into force, the BMC recorded a drop in the amount of waste sent to dumping grounds from 9,600 metric tonnes (MT) daily to 7,100 MT daily.