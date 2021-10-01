Mumbai: SUV driver who drove away with traffic constable on bonnet arrested

The police in DN Nagar traced and arrested the motorist who was seen speeding away with a traffic constable seated on his car’s bonnet on Thursday morning. The cop had tried to stop the Hyundai Creta in Andheri (West), but the accused drove off in a bid to flee. A video of the incident had gone viral.

The accused, Sohail Katuriya (28), is a garments businessman from Amboli, but had claimed to be a media person. Senior Inspector of DN Nagar police station Milind Kurde said, “We will produce him before a magistrate court today (Friday).”

The incident took place at 11 am below Azad Nagar metro station. The complainant Vijaysingh Gurav (48) was on duty when he spotted an SUV moving in the wrong lane on JP Road.

The constable signalled Katuriya to stop but he displayed an identity card, said he is a media person and tried to flee. Gurav sat on the car’s bonnet to stop him, but Katuriya sped away with the constable still seated there. Katuriya managed to escape after Gurav got down from the car.

A FIR has been registered against the accused for rash driving, endangering lives and obstructing a public servant from discharging duty under sections 353, 336, 279 of the Indian Penal Code and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.