Man rams SUV into two parked cars under influence of alcohol, booked

A 38-year-old site supervisor of a construction company from Pune was apprehended for allegedly ramming his SUV into two parked Skoda cars near Girgaon Chowpatty early Friday.

The police said the arrested accused, Pravin Patil, was driving under the influence of alcohol when he allegedly lost control of his SUV, leading to the accident. The police said the incident occurred at around 2.10 am, after which the locals dialled the Mumbai police control room.

According to police officials, Patil, who was in Mumbai for his work, was heading from the Malabar Hill area towards Nariman Point.

A police officer said, “He was driving at high speed, and as he was under the influence of alcohol, he lost control and drove into two parked Skoda cars.”

“We went to the spot, and when we started questioning Patil, he claimed he was not driving the vehicle, and the person driving the car had escaped. However, when we checked the CCTV footage, we saw him getting out of the driver’s seat, and we took him into custody.

During further interrogation, it came to light that he originally hails from Dhule and works in Pune. Later, on the complaint of doctor Shekhar Purandare, the police registered a case under the relevant sections of rash and negligent driving.

“He was arrested and subsequently sent for medical examination, which confirmed that he had consumed alcohol. He was later released on bail,” said investigating officer Nitin Zade.