Mumbai: Sustainable lifestyle drive at Suruchi beach

Sunteck Foundation, along with Sunteck Realty, organised a sustainable lifestyle drive at Suruchi beach, Vasai (W), in association with NGO, United Way Mumbai. Actor Dia Mirza, prominent citizens, and enthusiasts from Mumbai and other parts of the MMR participated in the drive.
The present sustainability drive is part of Sunteck’s ongoing Environmental Social Governance (ESG) initiatives to contribute to the upgradation of the habitat and environment. Sunteck Realty Chairman & Managing Director Kamal Khetan added: “Our initiative is to maintain the coastal beauty of the pristine Suruchi beach. It is a step forward in ensuring a greener environment for Mumbai and those who long to have a serene and clean beach experience.”
