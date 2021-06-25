Mumbai: Suspended four times, jailor reinstated week before his retirement

As per the reinstatement order, issued on June 23, Hiralal Jadhav will now be posted as the superintendent of Morshi Open Jail, a post which was recently upgraded to accommodate Jadhav, till his retirement.

Suspended in February for allegedly demanding money from prisoners in lieu of granting parole, the state government has decided to reinstate the senior superintendent of jails, Aurangabad, Hiralal Jadhav, just days before his retirement on June 30 on “compassionate grounds”. The police officer has been suspended a total of four times in his career on various charges, ranging from graft to molestation.

As per the reinstatement order, issued on June 23, Jadhav will now be posted as the superintendent of Morshi Open Jail, a post which was recently upgraded to accommodate Jadhav, till his retirement. As per his seniority, Jadhav was eligible to be posted as a senior superintendent of a central jail.

In the latest case, Jadhav had been accused of demanding money from jail inmates who had then approached the High Court with their grievances last year. When the court threatened to take action, following a probe which found a number of similar complaints against Jadhav in the past, the Additional Director General of Police, Sunil Ramanand, sent a proposal to the home department to suspend Jadhav earlier this year. Jadhav had approached the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal against the order.

In 2005, Jadhav, then superintendent of Nashik jail, was suspended for the first time after a news channel sting operation allegedly captured him asking for bribes. Later, while heading a training college, he was suspended after a few employees accused him of molestation. In subsequent years, he was suspended one more time on similar charges while working in Thane.

His suspension at Aurangabad Central Jail was the fourth instance of his suspension. Additional DG (Prisons) Ramanand said, “We reinstated him on compassionate grounds. He is retiring in five days.”

Jadhav did not respond to calls and messages sent by The Indian Express.