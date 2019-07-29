Mumbai: Suspended for 48 hrs, Kalyan-Karjat train services back on track

SUSPENDED FOR 48 hours, the train services on Kalyan-Karjat stretch resumed late on Sunday.

According to Anil Kumar Gupta, general manager of Western and Central Railway, trials were started between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Karjat stations, following which the services were resumed.

In a trial, the run train departed from CSMT at 6.57 pm on Sunday and crossed the Badlapur station at 8.32 pm and Wangani station at 8.44 pm, Gupta added.

As many as 300 railway and contract workers were put to work on the restoration of the Kalyan-Karjat stretch to make it functional.

In fact, the weekly mega block for the maintenance of railway tracks on Sunday was cancelled so that the entire staff could focus on this particular stretch.

Thane district had witnessed heavy rain since the evening of July 26, which damaged the railway tracks on a 3-km stretch between Ulhasnagar and Ambernath. Local train services between Kalyan-Karjat were suspended from Friday night at 9.26 pm.

Also, about a 1.5-km patch between Badlapur-Karjat section, where the Mahalaxmi Express was stuck for more than 14 hours over Friday and Saturday, is also badly damaged.

“In the last 48 hours, since late Friday evening, unprecedented heavy rainfall beyond Kalyan towards Karjat has caused flash floods due to the overflow of the Ulhas river causing severe damage to railway assets between Badlapur and Karjat section,” said Sunil Udasi, chief public relations officer, CR.

Udasi added that the voluminous flow of water onto the tracks “inflicted heavy damage to railway property, 54 points, 28 track circuits, 14 signals, indoor relays and power equipment in two relay huts, washout of ballast in the range of 2.5 km down the track and 1.5 km up the track. Moreover, TRD assets like SSP relays and battery were damaged, two rakes which were kept in siding were marooned because of this flash flooding. This loss in Badlapur-Karjat section put a huge impediment in the restoration of train operations immediately”.

However, in order to ensure that the local train service begins functioning, more than 300 railway and contract workers were working round-the-clock to restore the services.

“To execute this, war footing restoration work at Badlapur-Karjat section, Central Railway cancelled its mega block this Sunday and deployed its entire workforce into this mammoth restoration work supervised by senior railway officials,” Udasi said.

However, a senior official from the CR said there were four rakes that were not fit for use as water had entered some parts. He further said using one rake, nearly 20 services ply on it daily. “There are four rakes which are not fit for use, so it will reduce the CR services by 80 at least,” the official added.