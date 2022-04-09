Mumbai: Suspended DCP’s father named as wanted accused

THE MUMBAI police on Friday named absconding suspended DCP Saurabh Tripathi’s father as a wanted accused in the angadia extortion case. They also presented Tripathi’s brother-in-law Ashutosh Mishra, who was arrested from Lucknow, before a local court for custody. The magistrate remanded Mishra in police custody till April 11. Mishra is the fifth person to be named as a wanted accused in the case.

In the remand application produced before the court by the Mumbai crime branch, Tripathi and his father Neelkanth were named as wanted accused in the case. As per the application, Tripathi had sent money extorted from angadias to Lucknow on two occasions — once each in November and December. While once the money was allegedly collected by Mishra, on the other occasion, it was collected by Neelkanth. The officer said, ” Apart from this, his father too has been missing from their residence ever since the case came to light. Hence, he too has been named as a wanted accused in the case.”

So far, the police have arrested five persons, three of them being police officers, while two have been named as wanted accused.

An FIR was registered on February 20 based on an enquiry report submitted by additional commissioner of police (south region). The inquiry was ordered by the police commissioner after angadias approached him in December alleging that at the behest of Tripathi, officers of L T Marg police station had been extorting money from them.