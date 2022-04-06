Mumbai: Suspended DCP continues to elude police in angadia extortion case

Nearly three weeks after the Mumbai Police named suspended DCP Saurabh Tripathi as a wanted accused in the angadia (courier) extortion case, he has continued to elude the police.

Meanwhile, the police arrested his brother-in-law in Lucknow on Tuesday for allegedly receiving some of the money extorted from the angadias. Sources said that this could put pressure on Tripathi to surrender himself before the police.

An officer said that they received a tip-off that Tripathi was in Lucknow, following which a police team conducted a raid there. Initially, his parents were present at their residence but the door was found locked when the police team went there later. “We conducted simultaneous raids at two spots in Lucknow and one in Navi Mumbai; however, he was not found there. We also searched at some places in Rajasthan based on a tip-off but he was not found there as well,” a senior officer said.

Tripathi’s brother-in-law will be produced before a local court in Mumbai on Wednesday for custody. So far, the police have also arrested another four persons in the case, including three policemen and a domestic help working at the residence of Tripathi’s parents. Initially, an FIR was registered on February 20 against three policemen for allegedly extorting money from angadias. The FIR was registered following an inquiry that found evidence to prove that the policemen had been demanding money from the angadias.