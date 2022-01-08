Mumbai: Suspended cop held for outraging woman’s modesty

A suspended Mumbai Police constable was arrested on Thursday on charges of outraging the modesty of a woman. The 31-year-old constable had in the past been arrested at least twice, with one of the instances being linked to another molestation case.

It was following his arrest in a molestation case that he had been suspended by the Mumbai Police.

An officer said that in the current case, a woman had alleged that the incident took place when she was taking a bath at her residence in a chawl on Wednesday.

“The man opened one of the windows and started peeping inside when the woman spotted him. She shouted for help, following which he fled,” an officer said.

The woman then approached the police with a complaint, following which an FIR was registered. The police started looking for him and eventually arrested him on Thursday. He was produced before a local court that remanded him in police custody.

A senior officer said that two more cases are registered against the constable. Sources said that a departmental inquiry will be conducted in this case.