Mumbai: ‘Suspecting extramarital affair’, man strangles wife in Ghatkopar

SUSPECTING AN extramarital affair, a 37-year-old man allegedly strangulated his 27-year-old wife at their residence in Ghatkopar.

Police arrested the man, identified as Sachin Dalvi, when he was attempting to flee the city. According to police, Dalvi was a security guard employed with a private agency and lived in Ghatkopar with his wife Trupti and their eight-year-old son.

Police said Dalvi was an alcoholic and would often get into heated arguments with Trupti over not giving her any money for daily expenses.

A police officer linked to the case said Trupti was forced to work as a maid to meet household expenses, and the accused would become suspicious whenever he would find her talking over the phone. Police said the incident took place on Tuesday night when Dalvi came home in an inebriated condition, soon after which the couple got into a fight. They said the accused strangulated his wife after the fight and fled from the scene.

Police also said the son was away at a relative’s house on account of the summer holidays, and that it was only on Wednesday when Trupti did not come to fill water that local residents thought there was something amiss.

Police added that the neighbours found her lying on the floor at her house and contacted her relative. Police was informed and Trupti was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead. A case was registered.