Mumbai: ‘Support of civilians heals wounded Armymen’

On Saturday, 10 disabled Armymen from the Artificial Limb Centre of the Indian Army, Pune, were felicitated on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr V Subramanian of the Shanmukhananda Sabha.

Lt-General S K Prashar, GOC, Maharashtra, Goa and Pune, received a cheque of Rs 10 lakh donated to the paraplegic unit from Dr V Shankar, president, Shanmukhananda Sabha.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt-Gen Prashar, who was the guest of honour, said it is the spirit and emotional support of civilians that heals wounded Armymen. “Honoring an Armyman builds the character of a nation. It gives moral support and empowers the families of martyrs,” said Lt-Gen Prashar.

The 62-year-old Shanmukhananda Sabha celebrates Republic Day and Independence Day honoring the men in uniform. “Soldiers and their relentless service make us breathe and sleep safely. Remembering and honoring them is our duty,” said Dr Shankar.

A special postal cover on Dr Subramanian was released by Post Master General H C Agarwal of Maharashtra circle on the occasion.