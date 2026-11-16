Bohri thaal, Himachali dham, Odia bhoji: Mumbai’s supper clubs go regional

Mumbai’s dining scene has long celebrated international cuisines, and now a growing number of intimate supper clubs across its suburbs are bringing lesser-known regional Indian food to the fore. From Bohri dal chawal palidu and Himachali dham to Odia delicacies and Sindhi festive fare, chefs, food enthusiasts and home cooks are opening their homes to diners, moving beyond familiar staples.

For the city’s diverse migrant population, these gatherings offer a taste of home while fostering a sense of community and preserving culinary traditions.

This is their season. Demand dips in the monsoon, when fewer diners are willing to travel across Mumbai’s suburbs. Winters, summers and festive periods bring greater interest in intimate gatherings.

Around the thaal

For corporate professionals Alefiya and Husain Rokadia, founders of the Bohri food supper club “Eight Around”, the experience goes beyond dinner. “We want patrons to sit around the ‘thaal’, a large communal metal platter, have conversations and leave with collective shared memories,” says Husain.

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Asanjo Table began as a casual conversation between friends and evolved into a celebration of Sindhi food and identity (Express Photo) Asanjo Table began as a casual conversation between friends and evolved into a celebration of Sindhi food and identity (Express Photo)

The setting recreates a Bohri-Gujarati household, with guests seated on a safra, a square cloth spread on the floor, around the communal thaal. An icebreaker game sets the tone, while individual menus fashioned as bookmarks are presented.