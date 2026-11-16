Bohri thaal, Himachali dham, Odia bhoji: Mumbai’s supper clubs go regional

For the city’s diverse migrant population, these gatherings offer a taste of home while fostering a sense of community and preserving culinary traditions.
This is their season. Demand dips in the monsoon, when fewer diners are willing to travel across Mumbai’s suburbs. Winters, summers and festive periods bring greater interest in intimate gatherings.
Around the thaal
For corporate professionals Alefiya and Husain Rokadia, founders of the Bohri food supper club “Eight Around”, the experience goes beyond dinner. “We want patrons to sit around the ‘thaal’, a large communal metal platter, have conversations and leave with collective shared memories,” says Husain.
The setting recreates a Bohri-Gujarati household, with guests seated on a safra, a square cloth spread on the floor, around the communal thaal. An icebreaker game sets the tone, while individual menus fashioned as bookmarks are presented.
The courses arrive in a carefully planned sequence, beginning with a sweet, followed by appetisers. Soup and salad precede the main course: either the celebratory dal-chawal palidu, featuring toor dal layered with basmati rice and topped with a tangy vegetable gravy, or mutton khichdi accompanied by smoky roasted brinjals with a yoghurt tempering.
“Most who’ve heard of Bohri cuisine are under the misconception that it is only meat-heavy dishes. But we have a large variety of vegetarian seasonal dishes as well,” Husain says. The meal ends with paan and a white chocolate truffle, followed by kahwa. Guests also receive a small parting gift.
A feast from the hills
Chef and television host Sherry Mehta’s supper club “Ver” is an extension of a culinary journey that began in Chennai. Meaning “roots” in Tamil, Ver explores the cuisines of undivided Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. “Himachali cuisine is quite difficult to reproduce because most of the community is engaged in cultivation and the cuisine largely focuses on ingredients from the hills,” she says.
Mehta sources ingredients such as dried mango, makdi, stinging nettle, apricot oil and yellow chilli powder to retain the authenticity of her preparations.
She introduces diners to dham, a traditional saatvik vegetarian feast featuring rice, madra (kidney beans cooked in yoghurt) and assorted lentil preparations. The ceremonial meal evolved from royal offerings to local deities into elaborate feasts prepared by hereditary Brahmin Boti chefs in Chamba’s royal kitchens.
Odia food on leaf plates
GupChup Table gives former food and beverage professor Rasmita Das a way to reconnect with her Odia roots. “Growing up in a diverse city like Mumbai, I saw other regional cuisines being appreciated, but people remained unfamiliar with Odia food,” she says.
Inspired by traditional Odia bhojis or feasts, her menus feature seasonal preparations such as sojana saga muga dali (drumstick leaves cooked with yellow lentils), ghanta tarkari, an aromatic vegetable and pulses curry, and kantola (spiny gourd). Meals are served on leaf plates called khali patara.
Das often carries seasonal produce, including coriander and lemons, from her family’s backyard in Odisha. She also sources ingredients directly from villages.
‘Ours’
Asanjo Table began as a casual conversation between friends Amrita Rajpal and Krishna Kalati, and evolved into a celebration of Sindhi food and identity. The name, meaning ‘ours’, reflects the supper club’s emphasis on shared culture and tradition.
Alongside familiar preparations such as aloo tuk and Sindhi kadhi, the duo serves lesser-known dishes including swandre jo raito (moringa flower raita) and tairi, a sweet rice preparation with dry fruits.