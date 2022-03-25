Mumbai to host ‘Sunday Streets’ each week, some roads to remain shut for few hours

From coming Sunday, March 27, for four hours every Sunday morning between 6 am and 10 am, some of the roads in Mumbai will remain completely or partially shut for vehicular traffic as a part of ‘Sunday Streets’, an initiative started by Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey to allow the public to spend some quality time on the roads for recreational activities such as yoga, skating, cycling and other cultural sports.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Pandey announced the development through social media on March 25. Here’s the tweet.

It’s final. #SundayStreets from this Sunday 6am to 10 am. 6 locations -marine drive, Linking Road, mindspace, Carter Road, Mulund and bkc. Look forward to #mumbaikars joining in large numbers Details will follow. Enjoy 😊 pic.twitter.com/gAtiPPpyRi — Sanjay Pandey (@sanjayp_1) March 24, 2022

While replying to the people’s comments on social media, Pandey said, “Sunday Streets is to make streets available to citizens with no moving traffic. You can come with families. Play games. Play music. Ride bikes. Do yoga. With streets being totally free. From our side we are going to display our percussion band. Citizens are welcome to have their own.” This Sunday only six locations have been chosen and Pandey said they will try to add more locations every Sunday.

The six roads that have been earmarked for this Sunday are at Marine Drive — a 1.7 km stretch on the Dorabhai Tata Road, Nariman Point, between Murli Deora Chowk and NCPA dead end. In Bandra on the Carter Road, the 2 km stretch between Otters Club and CCD will host the Sunday Street.

In Goregaon, a 500 metre stretch on the Mind Space Back Road between electric pole no. CHCU 085/018 and Jimmy Yogiraj Marg will host the event.

Similarly in D N Nagar in Andheri west, a 600 metre stretch at Lokhandwala Marg, the stretch between Samarth Nagar Mhada Tower and Joggers Park will be blocked. On the Mulund Goregaon Link Road, the 2.5 km stretch from Tansa pipeline to Vinanagar will be blocked.

At Vikhroli, a 2.5 km stretch between the Service Road of Vikhroli bridge south channel and Ghatkopar bridge signal.