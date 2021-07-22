Mumbai: Sule announces NCP’s welfare scheme for Covid orphans

Sule said, “These workers will speak to the children, ask them about the problems they are facing and provide inputs to the party. A comprehensive plan to help these orphans will be worked out.” ( File photo)

NCP leader and MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday announced a scheme — Jivlag Yojna – to help children who have lost both their parents to Covid-19.

The scheme, work on which will be undertaken by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the NCP Welfare Trust, will be launched on Thursday, on the birthday of NCP leader and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

Elaborating on the scheme, a party leader said, “The Marathi term Jivlag means someone who is very dear. About 450 orphans who lost their parents to Covid-19 will be provided with care and security by the party and its welfare trust.

For this purpose, the NCP has deputed 450 individuals who will connect to these children.”

Sule said, “These workers will speak to the children, ask them about the problems they are facing and provide inputs to the party. A comprehensive plan to help these orphans will be worked out.”