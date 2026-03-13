Mumbai sizzles as suburbs hit 37°C; Thane records 39.8°C amid heatwave alert

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Amid an ongoing heatwave, temperatures spiked further on Friday with the maximum temperature touching 37°C in Mumbai’s suburbs, while neighbouring Thane recorded a high of 39.8°C. The city is expected to continue reeling under heatwave conditions until Sunday morning, after which temperatures are likely to dip to around 33°C.
Data furnished by the weather bureau showed that the Santacruz observatory recorded 37°C during the day — nearly four degrees above normal — while the Colaba coastal observatory logged 34.2°C.
Several other parts of the city also recorded high temperatures. Vikhroli station logged 39.7°C, followed by Ram Mandir at 38.6°C, Vidyavihar at 37.9°C, Chembur at 37.1°C and Dahisar at 36.7°C.
The spike in temperatures comes amid a heatwave alert issued for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts, which will remain in place until Sunday morning. A heatwave is declared in coastal areas when daytime temperatures exceed 37°C and remain 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal for consecutive days.
Scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have attributed the heatwave to a new anticyclone system that has led to the influx of dry northerly winds.
This is the third heatwave spell recorded in the Mumbai region in the past fortnight. The first occurred between March 4 and 5, followed by another between March 9 and 10.
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