Mumbai sizzles as suburbs hit 37°C; Thane records 39.8°C amid heatwave alert

The heatwave alert is in place until Sunday morning, with temperatures expected to dip to 33°C afterward. (Source: File)

Amid an ongoing heatwave, temperatures spiked further on Friday with the maximum temperature touching 37°C in Mumbai’s suburbs, while neighbouring Thane recorded a high of 39.8°C. The city is expected to continue reeling under heatwave conditions until Sunday morning, after which temperatures are likely to dip to around 33°C.

Data furnished by the weather bureau showed that the Santacruz observatory recorded 37°C during the day — nearly four degrees above normal — while the Colaba coastal observatory logged 34.2°C.

Several other parts of the city also recorded high temperatures. Vikhroli station logged 39.7°C, followed by Ram Mandir at 38.6°C, Vidyavihar at 37.9°C, Chembur at 37.1°C and Dahisar at 36.7°C.