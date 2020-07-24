Mumbai, suburbs wake up to moderate showers; more likely in 48 hrs, says IMD

For the last three days, the suburbs have recorded isolated light showers. (File) For the last three days, the suburbs have recorded isolated light showers. (File)

Mumbai’s suburbs received moderate thundershowers early Thursday morning as light rainfall was recorded in the island city. Over the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers in the city and suburban areas.

The district forecast, too, has said light to moderate rain was very likely in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

The IMD’s Santacruz weather observatory recorded 49.4 mm of rain in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, while Colaba recorded trace rain — which cannot be recorded by the rain gauge — of which 49 mm between 5.30 am and 8.30 am, and another 0.2 mm rain over the next three hours. From 9.30 am onwards both the city and the suburbs experienced sunshine.

For the last three days, the suburbs have recorded isolated light showers.

Parts of the eastern suburbs recorded moderate showers with Vidyavihar station receiving 45.8 mm of rain and Chembur 34.6 mm in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am Thursday.

In the western suburbs, Ram Mandir area recorded 33 mm of rain.

In the island city, Dadar and Worli recorded 33.2 mm and 32.8 mm rain, respectively, in the concurring period.

Meanwhile, three out of 11 air quality-monitoring stations under the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), located at Malad, Colaba, and Navi Mumbai, have been dysfunctional following technical snags. On Thursday, Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was 38, which falls under the “good” category. Currently, AQI is calculated as an average of the seven monitoring stations — Bhandup, Mazgaon, Borivli, Chembur, Worli, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), and Andheri. Following the lockdown, the city’s PM2.5 concentration has been below 60 µg/m3.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd