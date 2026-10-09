Mumbai suburbs record hottest October day in 8 years, IMD declares heatwave

As October heat intensifies, youngsters try to beat it by quenching their thirst with a glass of fresh juice from a nearby shop.(Express Photo: Anurag Ahire)

Mumbai recorded its hottest October day in eight years on Thursday, with temperatures touching 37.6 degrees Celsius in the suburbs as air quality worsened. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a heatwave in Mumbai for Friday, with hot and humid conditions expected to continue.

Santacruz recorded 37.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest October temperature there since October 28, 2018, when the mercury touched 38 degrees. Colaba recorded 36.5 degrees, 3.9 degrees above normal, IMD data show.

Temperatures have remained above normal through the first week of October. Colaba recorded 37.4 degrees on October 2, its highest October temperature in 13 years. Santacruz recorded the same temperature on October 3, its highest October reading since 2019.