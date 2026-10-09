Mumbai suburbs record hottest October day in 8 years, IMD declares heatwave

Mumbai recorded its hottest October day in eight years on Thursday, with temperatures touching 37.6 degrees Celsius in the suburbs as air quality worsened. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a heatwave in Mumbai for Friday, with hot and humid conditions expected to continue.
Santacruz recorded 37.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest October temperature there since October 28, 2018, when the mercury touched 38 degrees. Colaba recorded 36.5 degrees, 3.9 degrees above normal, IMD data show.
Temperatures have remained above normal through the first week of October. Colaba recorded 37.4 degrees on October 2, its highest October temperature in 13 years. Santacruz recorded the same temperature on October 3, its highest October reading since 2019.
The IMD has declared a heatwave in Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts on Friday. Thane and Palghar are under a yellow warning for hot and humid conditions. In coastal districts such as Mumbai, a heatwave warning is issued when maximum temperatures remain 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal for a sustained period.
The IMD attributed the high temperatures to an anticyclonic circulation that has delayed the sea breeze, which usually brings relief to the city. “The prevalent anticyclonic circulation has delayed the influx of sea breeze, which plays a crucial role in cooling down the region. This has resulted in a spike in the temperatures,” Sushma Nair, a scientist at the IMD, told The Indian Express.
The absence of wind has also allowed pollutants to linger, worsening air quality. Mumbai’s overall air quality index (AQI) rose to 120 on Thursday from 91 on Wednesday, moving into the moderate category.
Under Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standards, an AQI of 0-50 is categorised as good, 51-100 as satisfactory, 101-200 as moderate, 201-300 as poor, 301-400 as very poor and above 400 as severe.
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Of the 20 active monitoring stations, 14 recorded AQI levels above 100. Worli recorded the highest AQI at 163, followed by Deonar at 154, Colaba at 151 and Bandra Kurla Complex at 130. “There is no wind, which has left the pollutants suspended in the atmosphere for a prolonged period. Until strong winds flow, the pollutants will not be dispersed,” an official said.
ENDS
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
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