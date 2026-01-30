Mumbai suburban rail network: Western Railway to roll out four 12-car non-AC trains – check date, routes, stoppages

Mumbai local train news: With the introduction of these additional services, the total number of suburban services on Western Railway's Mumbai suburban section will increase from 1,406 to 1,410.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readJan 30, 2026 02:11 PM IST
These new trains are expected to further benefit passengers and help ease overcrowding.These new trains are expected to further benefit passengers and help ease overcrowding. (Image generated using AI)
Mumbai suburban railway, Mumbai suburban train: After launching 12 new AC local services on the Mumbai suburban network, Western Railway is set to introduce four 12-car non-AC local trains. These new trains are expected to further benefit passengers and help ease overcrowding.

Mumbai local train update

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, this augmentation has been made possible following the completion of construction work of the 6th line between Kandivali and Borivali.

“After the commissioning of the 6th line, all Bandra Terminus-bound long-distance trains have been shifted to the 5th and 6th line between Borivali and Bandra Terminus, resulting in improved operational efficiency,” reads the release.

Mumbai suburban rail upgrade

According to the Western Railway (WR) zone, these four non-AC train services will be introduced from Sunday, February 1. With the introduction of these additional services, the total number of suburban services on Western Railway’s Mumbai suburban section will increase from 1,406 to 1,410.

“Western Railway has decided to introduce four additional 12-car Non-AC suburban train services with effect from 01st February, 2026, with a view to enhancing passenger convenience and strengthening suburban connectivity,” it said in a statement.

Schedule of 4 new Non-AC local trains over Western Railway: Route, Timings

From the four train services to be introduced, 2 will be in UP direction and 2 in DOWN direction and will run in slow mode. The UP services will be from Bhayandar to Bandra departing at 11:39 hrs and from Bhayandar to Churchgate departing at 12:14 hrs.

Similarly, in the DOWN direction, the two additional services will be from Bandra to Bhayandar departing from Bandra at 04:30 hrs and 13:21 hrs respectively.

