Mumbai suburban rail network: Western Railway to roll out four 12-car non-AC trains – check date, routes, stoppages

These new trains are expected to further benefit passengers and help ease overcrowding. (Image generated using AI)

Mumbai suburban railway, Mumbai suburban train: After launching 12 new AC local services on the Mumbai suburban network, Western Railway is set to introduce four 12-car non-AC local trains. These new trains are expected to further benefit passengers and help ease overcrowding.

Mumbai local train update

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, this augmentation has been made possible following the completion of construction work of the 6th line between Kandivali and Borivali.

“After the commissioning of the 6th line, all Bandra Terminus-bound long-distance trains have been shifted to the 5th and 6th line between Borivali and Bandra Terminus, resulting in improved operational efficiency,” reads the release.