Will consider whether to allow people to travel in different time slots on Mumbai local trains: Wadettiwar

With a spike in Covid-19 cases, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Thursday indicated that the state government is considering implementing restrictions on Mumbai suburban train travel once again.

The closure of the suburban network on March 23, last year, was eased slowly later in the year for a few categories of commuters. Since February 1, only those involved in providing essential services are allowed to board trains from 7 am to 12 pm and from 4 pm to 9 pm. In the remaining hours, all commuters are allowed. The surge in cases had began mid-February.

The minister said the government was again mulling whether to shut down local trains entirely or limit the services to a few categories of commuters. “It is fact that trains are very crowded and the number of patients is also multiplying. So, we will consider whether to allow people to travel in different time slots,” Wadettiwar told mediapersons.

Sources said that even those not involved in providing non-essential services board trains during peak hours, resulting in crowding.