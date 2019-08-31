Mumbai: Suburban train hits buffer at CSMT

A Central Railway suburban train Friday hit the buffer at the end of a platform of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, officials said.

This is the second such incident in the CR in the last four months. A similar incident was reported in the Western Railway in last one year.

“The incident occurred at 2.28 pm on CSMT’s platform number 3. There was no report of injuries to passengers or damage to the train,” Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR, said.

He added that the train resumed operation from 2.50 pm after a 20-minute halt.

A senior railway officer said all passengers had deboarded and the train was empty when it the hit the buffer.

While CR officials did not comment on the reason behind the incident, a senior officer from CR, without wishing to be named, said it had happened because of negligence of the motorman.

No official action have been initiated in the matter so far.

Earlier, on April 26, a train had hit the buffer at platform number 1. Motorman Lokesh Indauria (49) had died a week after the incident.

According to his postmortem report, though Indauria did not suffer any injury in the incident, he was reportedly stressed since it happened.