Mumbai Suburban train commuters to see weekend disruptions as CR plans mega blocks

Five blocks of around 4.5 hours each are planned to remove the panels, largely scheduled between the last and first trains to minimise disruption.

Central Railway (CR) is planning a series of night blocks of 4.5 to 6.5 hours starting this week, with a complete halt on all four main lines for about an hour likely over the weekend to facilitate the final phase of dismantling the Elphinstone bridge.

The work, being jointly carried out by CR and the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC), involves removing six remaining structural panels and two massive 37-metre girders located above active suburban tracks. Officials aim to complete the operation by this weekend, though it may extend into the next.

Five blocks of around 4.5 hours each are planned to remove the panels, largely scheduled between the last and first trains to minimise disruption. However, during each of these blocks, all four lines will be shut for about an hour, with partial disruptions continuing for the rest of the period.