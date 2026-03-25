Mumbai Suburban train commuters to see weekend disruptions as CR plans mega blocks

Central Railway (CR) is planning a series of night blocks of 4.5 to 6.5 hours starting this week, with a complete halt on all four main lines for about an hour likely over the weekend to facilitate the final phase of dismantling the Elphinstone bridge.
The work, being jointly carried out by CR and the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC), involves removing six remaining structural panels and two massive 37-metre girders located above active suburban tracks. Officials aim to complete the operation by this weekend, though it may extend into the next.
Five blocks of around 4.5 hours each are planned to remove the panels, largely scheduled between the last and first trains to minimise disruption. However, during each of these blocks, all four lines will be shut for about an hour, with partial disruptions continuing for the rest of the period.
“For about one hour, all four lines will have to be stopped. For the remaining duration, specific lines will be affected,” Swapnil Nila, Chief public relation officer, Central railway said.
The final stage—removal of the girders—will require a longer 6.5-hour block, during which overhead electric (OHE) lines across all tracks will be temporarily taken down. This is expected to lead to cancellations of some suburban services and is likely to be scheduled over a weekend to reduce commuter impact.
Two panels on the Central Railway side have already been dismantled, but the remaining sections are more complex as they are directly connected to live OHE equipment. Each panel must be carefully removed and replaced with smaller beams that will integrate with the electrical system.
The operation will be executed using an 800-tonne crane. While one crane is already stationed at Parel, another is being brought in from the Western Railway side after work there concluded earlier this week.
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Officials said dates for the blocks are yet to be finalised, but the work is likely to begin on Wednesday night. Depending on the pace of panel removal, the final extended block could take place either this weekend or on the intervening night of April 4 and 5.
“The final stage will require a combined block of about 6.5 hours. There will be repercussions, which is why it is likely to be scheduled over a weekend,” said Nila, adding that dates have not yet been finalised.
The Elphinstone bridge is being rebuilt to ease congestion and improve connectivity in the busy Parel–Lower Parel corridor. While authorities are attempting to limit disruption by scheduling work at night, commuters are expected to face temporary inconvenience during the block periods.
Naresh S is a Trainee Correspondent with The Indian Express, based out of Mumbai. A graduate of Xavier’s Institute of Communication (XIC), he has an avid interest in civic issues and policy-related domains. At present, he reports on the transport sector, covering suburban railways, BEST bus serives and aviation with a propensity for in-depth analyses and researched-focused reportage.
Core Coverage Areas:
Naresh reports on Mumbai’s urban mobility and public systems, with a focus on transport infrastructure, commuter safety, and policy execution. His reporting is research-driven and data-backed, aimed at explaining how large public systems function or fail, for everyday commuters.
Transport (Primary Beat):
His main beat is transport, covering Mumbai’s suburban railways and BEST bus services. His reportage in this domain spans detailed coverage of events like the Mumbra train accident and its safety implications, as well as follow-up reporting on long-standing gaps such as the delayed implementation of automatic doors on Mumbai local trains. He also tracks infrastructure projects, operational disruptions, and policy decisions affecting daily commuters, often through explainer-style stories.
Aviation (Secondary Beat):
Naresh also covers aviation and airport infrastructure, including reporting on the Navi Mumbai International Airport project. His aviation coverage has included the IndiGo flight disruptions in December 2025, focusing on passenger impact, regulatory response, and systemic issues within civil aviation operations. ... Read More