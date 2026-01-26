Mumbai suburban railway: ICF to manufacture 15-car EMU trains for CR, WR; 2 auto-door rakes in FY26

Mumbai suburban railway to get major upgrade with new trains (Image generated using AI)

Mumbai suburban rail network, Mumbai Suburban Railway: Mumbai’s suburban rail network is set for a major upgrade with the introduction of new local trains this year. The Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has planned to manufacture 15-car EMU trains for Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR), along with two EMU rakes equipped with automatic doors in the financial year 2025-26.

Mumbai suburban rail upgrade

Addressing the gathering at the 77th Republic Day celebrations held at the M Arun Sports Complex (ICF Stadium), General Manager U Subba Rao highlighted the achievements and future plans of the Integral Coach Factory (ICF). He said that during the ongoing financial year, ICF plans to manufacture three 15-car EMU train rakes for Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR), along with two EMU rakes equipped with automatic doors.