Mumbai suburban railway: ICF to manufacture 15-car EMU trains for CR, WR; 2 auto-door rakes in FY26
Mumbai Local EMU Train Update: The Mumbai suburban network is managed by two railway zones - Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR).
Written by Anish MondalUpdated: January 26, 2026 04:53 PM IST
2 min read
Mumbai suburban railway to get major upgrade with new trains (Image generated using AI)
Mumbai suburban rail network, Mumbai Suburban Railway:Mumbai’s suburban rail network is set for a major upgrade with the introduction of new local trains this year. The Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has planned to manufacture 15-car EMU trains for Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR), along with two EMU rakes equipped with automatic doors in the financial year 2025-26.
Addressing the gathering at the 77th Republic Day celebrations held at the M Arun Sports Complex (ICF Stadium), General Manager U Subba Rao highlighted the achievements and future plans of the Integral Coach Factory (ICF). He said that during the ongoing financial year, ICF plans to manufacture three 15-car EMU train rakes for Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR), along with two EMU rakes equipped with automatic doors.
“During the current financial year ICF has planned to manufacture three rakes of 15 car EMU trains for CR & WR and two EMU rakes with automatic doors,” Rao said.
Introduction of 15-car EMU trains for Central Railway, Western Railway
The 15-car EMU trains for Central Railway and Western Railway are expected to ease congestion on some of the busiest suburban corridors. Both zonal railways are working on extending platforms to accommodate the longer trains.
Two EMU trains with automatic-door rakes over Mumbai suburban
The ICF will also manufacture two Non-AC local trainsets equipped with an Automatic Door Closure system. These EMU rakes shall have Automatic Doors, Vestibules, Roof Mounted Ventilation Unit and Doors with Louvers for air circulation.
Presently, AC EMUs with Automatic Door Closure System are operating on Mumbai Suburban Network. Apart from this, the Ministry of Railways has also sanctioned 238 rakes of 12 coaches each for deployment across the Mumbai suburban rail network.
