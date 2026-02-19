Mumbai suburban rail network: ICF rolls out first 15-car EMU train, to carry 7500+ passengers

Mumbai Suburban railway: The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai has manufactured and rolled out its first 15-car EMU train. The non-AC suburban rake has been allotted to Western Railway (WR) and is expected to begin operations on the Mumbai suburban rail network soon. The move will further enhance suburban capacity in the Mumbai region.

“The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) rolled out its 15-car EMU rake yesterday (18.02.2026), marking a major step towards enhancing suburban capacity and commuter convenience. This is the first-ever rake in the history of Indian Railways and it will be in operation at Mumbai region,” it said in a statement.