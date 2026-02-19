Mumbai suburban rail network: ICF rolls out first 15-car EMU train, to carry 7500+ passengers

Mumbai Local Trains Upgrade: The non-AC suburban rake has been allotted to Western Railway (WR) and is expected to begin operations on the Mumbai suburban rail network soon.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 08:53 PM IST
ICF’s 15-Car EMU train is set to transform Mumbai Suburban rail network. (Image: ICF)ICF’s 15-Car EMU train is set to transform Mumbai Suburban rail network. (Image: ICF)
Make us preferred source on Google

Mumbai Suburban railway: The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai has manufactured and rolled out its first 15-car EMU train. The non-AC suburban rake has been allotted to Western Railway (WR) and is expected to begin operations on the Mumbai suburban rail network soon. The move will further enhance suburban capacity in the Mumbai region.

“The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) rolled out its 15-car EMU rake yesterday (18.02.2026), marking a major step towards enhancing suburban capacity and commuter convenience. This is the first-ever rake in the history of Indian Railways and it will be in operation at Mumbai region,” it said in a statement.

Also Read | Over 127 million passengers travelled on Mumbai suburban trains in Jan 2026: Central Railway

Once inducted into service, the 15-car local train will be able to accommodate nearly 7,555 passengers on the Mumbai suburban rail network. Thus, it will further ease the rail traffic in the Western region of the country.

ICF to manufacture 12 more 15-car EMU trains for Mumbai Suburban

ICF will manufacture 12 more 15-car EMU trains for Mumbai suburban rail service. The new 15-car local trains will be introduced in a phased manner across the Central Railway and Western Railway networks. These high-capacity rakes are expected to ease crowding on some of the busiest suburban corridors. Both zonal railways are working on extending platforms to accommodate the longer trains.

Also Read | IRCTC tightens rules: Aadhaar verification must for advance and Tatkal bookings

Two EMU trains with automatic-door rakes over Mumbai suburban

The ICF will also manufacture two Non-AC local trainsets equipped with an Automatic Door Closure system. These EMU rakes shall have Automatic Doors, Vestibules, Roof Mounted Ventilation Unit and Doors with Louvers for air circulation.

Presently, AC EMUs with Automatic Door Closure System are operating on Mumbai Suburban Network. Apart from this, the Ministry of Railways has also sanctioned 238 rakes of 12 coaches each for deployment across the Mumbai suburban rail network.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Chandrababu Naidu
One million youth, a Quantum university, and AI labs: Naidu’s blueprint for Andhra Pradesh
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
Mumbai apartment rent video
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Don’t force Vande Mataram. Nationalism must include dissenter and quiet observer
Don't force us to sing Vande Mataram. Our nationalism must encompass the believer, the dissenter and the quiet observer
Live Blog
Advertisement