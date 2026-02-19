Mumbai suburban rail network: ICF rolls out first 15-car EMU train, to carry 7500+ passengers

“The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) rolled out its 15-car EMU rake yesterday (18.02.2026), marking a major step towards enhancing suburban capacity and commuter convenience. This is the first-ever rake in the history of Indian Railways and it will be in operation at Mumbai region,” it said in a statement.
Once inducted into service, the 15-car local train will be able to accommodate nearly 7,555 passengers on the Mumbai suburban rail network. Thus, it will further ease the rail traffic in the Western region of the country.
ICF to manufacture 12 more 15-car EMU trains for Mumbai Suburban
ICF will manufacture 12 more 15-car EMU trains for Mumbai suburban rail service. The new 15-car local trains will be introduced in a phased manner across the Central Railway and Western Railway networks. These high-capacity rakes are expected to ease crowding on some of the busiest suburban corridors. Both zonal railways are working on extending platforms to accommodate the longer trains.
Two EMU trains with automatic-door rakes over Mumbai suburban
The ICF will also manufacture two Non-AC local trainsets equipped with an Automatic Door Closure system. These EMU rakes shall have Automatic Doors, Vestibules, Roof Mounted Ventilation Unit and Doors with Louvers for air circulation.
Presently, AC EMUs with Automatic Door Closure System are operating on Mumbai Suburban Network. Apart from this, the Ministry of Railways has also sanctioned 238 rakes of 12 coaches each for deployment across the Mumbai suburban rail network.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More