Mumbai Suburban rail network: Harbour Line AC locals carry 6.40 lakh passengers in just 16 days

Mumbai Suburban railway network, Mumbai Suburban Railway Update: The newly introduced AC local train services on the Harbour line of the Mumbai Suburban railway network have received an overwhelming response from passengers. In a statement, the Central Railway (CR) zone said that 6.40 lakh passengers have travelled by AC locals in just 16 days.

“A whopping 6.40 lakh passengers have travelled by AC locals in just 16 days, from their introduction on 26th January to 10th February 2026, registering an impressive average of 40,017 passengers per day,” it said.

Central Railway earns Rs 2.38 cr from sale of AC local tickets in 16 days

The zonal railway also recorded earnings of Rs 2.38 crore from the sale of AC local tickets, averaging Rs 14.90 lakh per day. This includes Rs 1.79 crore from season tickets and Rs 59 lakhs from journey tickets.