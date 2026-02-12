Mumbai Suburban rail network: Harbour Line AC locals carry 6.40 lakh passengers in just 16 days

Mumbai Suburban Railway Update: The newly introduced AC local train services on the Harbour line of the Mumbai Suburban railway network have received an overwhelming response from passengers.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 05:50 PM IST
Harbour Line AC locals carry 6.40 lakh passengers in just 16 days (Image generated using AI)
In a statement, the Central Railway (CR) zone said that 6.40 lakh passengers have travelled by AC locals in just 16 days.

“A whopping 6.40 lakh passengers have travelled by AC locals in just 16 days, from their introduction on 26th January to 10th February 2026, registering an impressive average of 40,017 passengers per day,” it said.

Also Read | Railway Board asks DFCCIL to fast-track Dankuni–Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor, revise DPR

Central Railway earns Rs 2.38 cr from sale of AC local tickets in 16 days

The zonal railway also recorded earnings of Rs 2.38 crore from the sale of AC local tickets, averaging Rs 14.90 lakh per day. This includes Rs 1.79 crore from season tickets and Rs 59 lakhs from journey tickets.

“The overwhelming response reflects commuters’ growing preference to upgrade from conventional Non-AC First and Second Class travel to the enhanced comfort and convenience of AC local services,” it said.

Currently, the Central Railway operates 94 AC local services, of which 14 services were introduced on the Harbour Line on 26th January 2026.

Central Railway intensifies ticket checking drives

The Mumbai Division of Central Railway has been conducting frequent special ticket checking drives in AC locals and at stations to curb irregular travel and ensure the safety and comfort of bona fide passengers. “These special checks help detect and penalise passengers travelling without proper tickets and act as a strong deterrent against ticketless travel,” the zonal railway said in a statement.

Also Read | Railway Board revises quota rules: Emergency Quota added in Vande Bharat Sleeper, Amrit Bharat-II trains

Central Railway recovers Rs 2.50 lakh penalty from irregular travel in Harbour Line AC locals

It further said that ticket checking teams of Mumbai Division detected and penalised 810 cases of irregular travel in Harbour Line AC locals and recovered Rs. 2.50 lakhs as penalty during the period from January 26 to February 10, 2026.

Story continues below this ad

CR detects 1.01 lakh ticketless travel cases in AC locals in FY26 so far

The ticket checking teams of Central Railway also detected 1.01 lakh cases of passengers travelling without ticket or without proper ticket in AC locals (both Main Line and Harbour Line) and recovered Rs. 3.22 crores as penalty during the financial year 2025-26 (up to February 10, 2026).

Live Blog
