Mumbai suburban rail network: Central Railway to roll out 14 new AC local trains from May 1 – check route, timings

Mumbai AC Local Trains Update: Central Railway to introduce 14 AC local trains in Mumbai from May 1. Check routes, timings, and key details of the suburban rail rollout.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Apr 30, 2026 02:39 PM IST
Mumbai AC local trains: Central Railway to run 14 new services from May 1 (Image generated using AI)Mumbai AC Local Trains Update: Central Railway to run 14 new services from May 1 (Image generated using AI)
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Mumbai AC Local Trains Update:  The Central Railway (CR) zone is set to introduce 14 air-conditioned local train services over Mumbai suburban network from May 1. The move aims at offering a more comfortable travel experience to passengers during the Summer season. These AC local trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Panvel Harbour line. These new trains will replace existing non-AC services.

AC local trains in Central Railway

With these, the total number of AC local train services on Central Railway will now be 108, including 28 on Harbour line and 80 on Main line. The AC local services on Harbour line were introduced on January 26, 2026.

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New AC local trains on CSMT-Panvel Harbour Line

In a statement, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway said: “In line with passenger’s demand, Central Railway will upgrade 14 Non AC services to AC on CSMT-Panvel Harbour line with effect from 01.05.2026.”

Schedule of 14 upgraded AC local trains on CSMT-Panvel Harbour Line

 

Harbour Line AC Local Timetable — w.e.f. 1 May 2026

Key stations shown  |  All times in HH:MM  |  AC services only
14 AC services daily
CSMT ↔ Panvel Route
All AC Non-AC on Sundays/Holidays
▼ Down — Mumbai CSMT → Panvel
← Scroll to see all trains →
Station 98009PLVD 1 98045PL 39 98051PL 43 98083PL 69 98089PL 73 98119PLVD 21 98339BR 29
Mumbai CSMT X 07:17 07:40 10:10 10:34 13:07
Kurla X 07:46 08:09 10:39 11:03 13:28 13:36
Vashi 05:37 08:06 08:29 10:59 11:23 13:48 13:56
Belapur CBD 05:53 08:22 08:45 11:15 11:39 14:05 14:13
Panvel 06:08 08:37 09:00 11:30 11:54 14:20
← Scroll to see all trains →
Station 98157PL 131 98533V 29 98181PLVD 35 98201PL 161 98221PL 175 98239PL 187 98573V 69
Mumbai CSMT 15:36 15:54 18:33 20:00 21:30 00:24
Kurla 16:05 16:23 17:41 19:03 20:30 21:59 00:53
Vashi 16:25 16:43 18:01 19:23 20:50 22:19 01:13
Belapur CBD 16:41 18:17 19:39 21:06 22:35
Panvel 16:56 18:32 19:54 21:21 22:50
▲ Up — Panvel → Mumbai CSMT
← Scroll to see all trains →
Station 98506VVD 2 98520V 16 98020PL 20 98052PL 42 98058PL 46 98092PL 70 98096PLVD 24
Panvel X06:17 X08:45 09:09 11:43 12:03
Belapur CBD 06:32 09:00 09:24 11:58 12:18
Vashi 04:15 06:23 / 06:47 09:16 09:40 12:13 12:33
Kurla 04:34 06:42 / 07:06 09:36 10:00 12:32 12:52
Mumbai CSMT 04:46* 07:13 / 07:36 10:06 10:30 13:02
← Scroll to see all trains →
Station 98356BR 52 98128PL 100 98558VVD 14 98166PL 132 98184PL 144 98204PL 162 98242PL 196
Panvel 14:31 17:07 18:37 20:07 22:58
Belapur CBD 14:28 14:46 17:22 18:52 20:22 23:13
Vashi 14:43 15:01 16:55 17:37 19:07 20:37 23:28
Kurla 15:02 15:20 17:14 17:56 19:26 20:56 23:47
Mumbai CSMT 15:32 15:50 17:26* 18:26 19:56 21:26 00:17
XServices marked X will not run on Sundays/Nominated Holidays
All above services running on Sundays/Nominated Holidays will run with Non-AC rake
Train does not serve this station / terminates before this point
*Train terminates at Vadala Road, not Mumbai CSMT
Source: Central Railway
Express InfoGenIE
 

In a statement, Central Railway said that these AC local services will operate with AC rakes from Monday to Saturday. It added that services running on Sundays and nominated holidays will use non-AC rakes.

According to Central Railway, the timings of following Non-AC trains have been revised due to the upgradation:

  • Belapur-CSMT local BR 12 will depart Ex Belapur at 06:02 hrs instead of 06:08 hrs.
  • Vashi-CSMT local V 16 will depart Ex Vashi at 06:23 hrs instead of 06:16 hrs.
  • CSMT-Vashi local V 69 will depart Ex CSMT at 00:24 hrs instead of 23:42 hrs.
  • CSMT-Panvel local PL 3 will depart Ex CSMT at 23:42 hrs instead of 00:24 hrs.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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