Mumbai suburban rail network: Central Railway to roll out 14 new AC local trains from May 1 – check route, timings

Mumbai AC Local Trains Update: The Central Railway (CR) zone is set to introduce 14 air-conditioned local train services over Mumbai suburban network from May 1. The move aims at offering a more comfortable travel experience to passengers during the Summer season. These AC local trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Panvel Harbour line. These new trains will replace existing non-AC services.
AC local trains in Central Railway
With these, the total number of AC local train services on Central Railway will now be 108, including 28 on Harbour line and 80 on Main line. The AC local services on Harbour line were introduced on January 26, 2026.
In a statement, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway said: “In line with passenger’s demand, Central Railway will upgrade 14 Non AC services to AC on CSMT-Panvel Harbour line with effect from 01.05.2026.”
Schedule of 14 upgraded AC local trains on CSMT-Panvel Harbour Line
Harbour Line AC Local Timetable — w.e.f. 1 May 2026
Key stations shown | All times in HH:MM | AC services only
14AC services daily
CSMT ↔ PanvelRoute
All ACNon-AC on Sundays/Holidays
▼ Down — Mumbai CSMT → Panvel
← Scroll to see all trains →
Station
98009PLVD 1
98045PL 39
98051PL 43
98083PL 69
98089PL 73
98119PLVD 21
98339BR 29
Mumbai CSMT
X—
07:17
07:40
10:10
10:34
—
13:07
Kurla
X—
07:46
08:09
10:39
11:03
13:28
13:36
Vashi
05:37
08:06
08:29
10:59
11:23
13:48
13:56
Belapur CBD
05:53
08:22
08:45
11:15
11:39
14:05
14:13
Panvel
06:08
08:37
09:00
11:30
11:54
14:20
—
← Scroll to see all trains →
Station
98157PL 131
98533V 29
98181PLVD 35
98201PL 161
98221PL 175
98239PL 187
98573V 69
Mumbai CSMT
15:36
15:54
—
18:33
20:00
21:30
00:24
Kurla
16:05
16:23
17:41
19:03
20:30
21:59
00:53
Vashi
16:25
16:43
18:01
19:23
20:50
22:19
01:13
Belapur CBD
16:41
—
18:17
19:39
21:06
22:35
—
Panvel
16:56
—
18:32
19:54
21:21
22:50
—
▲ Up — Panvel → Mumbai CSMT
← Scroll to see all trains →
Station
98506VVD 2
98520V 16
98020PL 20
98052PL 42
98058PL 46
98092PL 70
98096PLVD 24
Panvel
—
X06:17
X08:45
09:09
11:43
12:03
—
Belapur CBD
—
06:32
09:00
09:24
11:58
12:18
—
Vashi
04:15
06:23 / 06:47
09:16
09:40
12:13
12:33
—
Kurla
04:34
06:42 / 07:06
09:36
10:00
12:32
12:52
—
Mumbai CSMT
04:46*
07:13 / 07:36
10:06
10:30
13:02
—
—
← Scroll to see all trains →
Station
98356BR 52
98128PL 100
98558VVD 14
98166PL 132
98184PL 144
98204PL 162
98242PL 196
Panvel
—
14:31
—
17:07
18:37
20:07
22:58
Belapur CBD
14:28
14:46
—
17:22
18:52
20:22
23:13
Vashi
14:43
15:01
16:55
17:37
19:07
20:37
23:28
Kurla
15:02
15:20
17:14
17:56
19:26
20:56
23:47
Mumbai CSMT
15:32
15:50
17:26*
18:26
19:56
21:26
00:17
XServices marked X will not run on Sundays/Nominated Holidays
★All above services running on Sundays/Nominated Holidays will run with Non-AC rake
—Train does not serve this station / terminates before this point
In a statement, Central Railway said that these AC local services will operate with AC rakes from Monday to Saturday. It added that services running on Sundays and nominated holidays will use non-AC rakes.
According to Central Railway, the timings of following Non-AC trains have been revised due to the upgradation:
Belapur-CSMT local BR 12 will depart Ex Belapur at 06:02 hrs instead of 06:08 hrs.
Vashi-CSMT local V 16 will depart Ex Vashi at 06:23 hrs instead of 06:16 hrs.
CSMT-Vashi local V 69 will depart Ex CSMT at 00:24 hrs instead of 23:42 hrs.
CSMT-Panvel local PL 3 will depart Ex CSMT at 23:42 hrs instead of 00:24 hrs.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
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Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
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Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
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Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More