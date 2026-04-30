Mumbai suburban rail network: Central Railway to roll out 14 new AC local trains from May 1 – check route, timings

Mumbai AC Local Trains Update: Central Railway to run 14 new services from May 1 (Image generated using AI)

Mumbai AC Local Trains Update: The Central Railway (CR) zone is set to introduce 14 air-conditioned local train services over Mumbai suburban network from May 1. The move aims at offering a more comfortable travel experience to passengers during the Summer season. These AC local trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Panvel Harbour line. These new trains will replace existing non-AC services.

AC local trains in Central Railway

With these, the total number of AC local train services on Central Railway will now be 108, including 28 on Harbour line and 80 on Main line. The AC local services on Harbour line were introduced on January 26, 2026.

New AC local trains on CSMT-Panvel Harbour Line

In a statement, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway said: “In line with passenger’s demand, Central Railway will upgrade 14 Non AC services to AC on CSMT-Panvel Harbour line with effect from 01.05.2026.”