Mumbai suburban rail network: Central Railway executes mega block at Thane for 15-coach EMU train expansion

Mumbai suburban railway: The Mumbai Division of Central Railway carried out a mega block on Sunday between Mulund railway station and Thane railway station to facilitate the expansion of 15-coach EMU train operations at Thane. Once inducted into service, the 15-car local train will be able to accommodate nearly 7,555 passengers on the Mumbai suburban rail network.

The Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has planned to manufacture 15-car EMU trains for Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR), along with two EMU rakes equipped with automatic doors in the financial year 2025-26. These new trains are expected to ease congestion on some of the busiest suburban corridors in the country.