Mumbai suburban rail network: Central Railway executes mega block at Thane for 15-coach EMU train expansion

Mumbai suburban railway: The Mumbai Division of Central Railway carried out a mega block on Sunday between Mulund railway station and Thane railway station to facilitate the expansion of 15-coach EMU train operations at Thane.

Written by: Anish Mondal
Updated: Feb 22, 2026 04:48 PM IST
15-Coach EMU trains to improve Mumbai local carrying capacity
Mumbai suburban railway: The Mumbai Division of Central Railway carried out a mega block on Sunday between Mulund railway station and Thane railway station to facilitate the expansion of 15-coach EMU train operations at Thane. Once inducted into service, the 15-car local train will be able to accommodate nearly 7,555 passengers on the Mumbai suburban rail network.

The Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has planned to manufacture 15-car EMU trains for Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR), along with two EMU rakes equipped with automatic doors in the financial year 2025-26. These new trains are expected to ease congestion on some of the busiest suburban corridors in the country.

Mumbai suburban rail network upgrade

During the block period, the Central Railway carried out following major works:

  • Removal and laying of switches and culvert using crane machine
  • Siding work and tamping• Crossover laying and track shifting
  • Dismantling of existing crossover and laying of 80 metres of new track
  • Re-tensioning of contact wires and OHE maintenance
  • Shifting of point machines, signals and track circuits.
Mumbai suburban rail network

In a statement, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway said: “This is part of 34 yard remodeling being carried out to increase the number of 15 car locals over CR. The works are being done at multiple stations simultaneously, Thane being one of the major stations undergoing infrastructure upgrade.”

He also stated that once the works are completed, they will help improve existing train operations and enable an increase in the number of 15-coach services on the section. “The upgraded yard infrastructure will also enable stabling and smooth maintenance of 15-coach trains,” he said.

