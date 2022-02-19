Mumbai suburban rail: Mega block along Harbour line on Sunday

Commuters travelling on the Harbour line of the Mumbai suburban rail network will be inconvenienced as the Central Railway is set to operate a mega block on the line on Sunday for carrying out maintenance works, which will result in the suspension of local train services during the day.

The block will be between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti/Bandra Down Harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and Chunabhatti/Bandra – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up Harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Down Harbour line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Down Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

Also Read | PM inaugurates fifth and sixth lines connecting Thane and Diva

However, special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block.

There will be no mega block on the Main line in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kalyan section. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main line and Western Railway from 10 am to 6 pm during the block.

“The maintenance mega block is essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused,” a railway official said.