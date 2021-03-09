Mumbai: Sub-contractor found hanging at NSCI basement

Senior Inspector Sanjay Jagtap of Tardeo police station said, “Tawde worked as a sub-contractor. He mainly worked in civil contracts.”

A 53-year-old sub-contractor allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself at the basement of National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Worli on Sunday.

The police said they have found a suicide note from the trouser pocket of the deceased, Rajesh Tawde. In the note, Tawde has named four individuals who owed him money.

Senior Inspector Sanjay Jagtap of Tardeo police station said, “Tawde worked as a sub-contractor. He mainly worked in civil contracts.”

The police said that the incident came to light around 6.30 pm, when Tardeo police received a call from NSCI officials that a man had hanged himself near the women’s washroom in the basement. A police team reached the spot and rushed Tawde to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead before admission.

“In the past, Tawde was given some contracts and has worked in the premises of NSCI. He knew that there was an isolated place there,” said Jagtap.

“We have received a suicide note from his pocket… he has written the names of people who have failed to pay him for his work… He has said he was in stress, due to which he decided to end his life.” The Tardeo police has so far registered a case of accidental death report. “On the basis of the findings of our investigation, we will take a call on registering a case of abetment to suicide,” said an officer.