Mumbai: Students scuffle with cops outside Amitabh Bachchan’s residence

A protest outside actor Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow ‘Pratiskha’ in Juhu turned ugly on Thursday after a scuffle broke out between police and some agitating students and members of an NGO. Police reportedly detained as many as 22 students who were squatting outside the bungalow to protest against the actor’s tweet supporting the Mumbai Metro project.

Armed with banners and placards with messages calling for saving Aarey Colony and opposing the proposed felling of trees in the sprawling green belt in the suburbs, the agitators, under the banner of Vidyarthi Bharti banner, reportedly resorted to heavy slogan shouting. They were later joined by members of NGO Watchdog Foundation.

The protest, reportedly, turned ugly when Juhu Police reached the spot and started detaining students and the NGO members. “This led to a scuffle between the protestors and police. The NGO members were holding a silent protest, while the students, who were squatting on the road, were shouting slogans,” Godfrey Pimenta of Watchdog Foundation said.

The NGO members, meanwhile. presented a memorandum for the actor. In the letter to Bachchan, the NGO questioned the actor’s conduct for forcing a change in Metro route since it was passing over his bungalow, while, in another incident, for refusing to allow a road widening project since it required to take some part of his bungalow’s premises.

This is the second day of protest outside Bachchan’s residence.