Mumbai student tries to increase transaction limit to pay hostel fees, duped of Rs 4.37 lakh

A 22-year-old science graduate who was aspiring to go to the Netherlands for further studies fell for a cyber-fraud and lost Rs 4.37 lakh in Mumbai. The student was cheated after a cyber-fraudster impersonating as an SBI bank official tricked her into transferring the amount at the pretext of helping her to increase her daily transaction limit to pay the hostel fees in the Netherlands.

The student told Andheri police that she holds an account in the SBI bank and her daily transaction limit is Rs 1 lakh. She had secured admission to a college in the Netherlands but had to pay some more money for her accommodation there in a hostel.

On July 27, she looked for the customer care number on the internet. She called on the number and a fraudster impersonated SBI bank official Rahul Sharma and spoke to her.

The complainant told him that she wanted to increase her daily transaction limit. The fraudster asked her to download and install Anydesk app, which gives remote access to the mobile phone. “I followed his instructions and he got access to my phone and was doing something on it while speaking with me at around 8. 55 pm and Rs 99,999 got debited from my account,” she told the police.

Within five minutes another Rs 3,11,800 got debited from her account. The student realized that she had been duped and uninstalled the app and switched off her phone. However, after midnight around 12.46 am another Rs 25,000 got debited from her account. In all, the student lost Rs 4.37 lakh to cyber-fraud.