Mumbai: Student stabbed to death after ‘spat over girl’

A 17-year-old college student was stabbed to death outside his college in Bhandup on Thursday, allegedly by three other youngsters over a suspected love affair. The Bhandup police have detained the three youths suspected to be involved in the incident and are questioning them. Initial investigations have revealed that one of the detained youngsters was unhappy with the proximity of the deceased to a girl studying in the same college.

According to Bhandup police, the incident took place around 10 am, when the deceased, Sushil Verma, who was doing HSC in the science stream, came out of Shrimati Ramkali Sanman Singh junior college in Sarvodaya Nagar area of Bhandup. Classes got over early on Thursday, as Class 10 exams were scheduled in the college later in the day for students who had failed to clear it in the first attempt. As Verma, a resident of Tembhipada area of Bhandup, was coming out of the college, the three youths had confronted him, an officer said.

The trio then asked Verma to come with them as they wanted to talk to him. All of then then walked up a nearly 100 metres slope to an isolated spot. There the trio asked him if he was trying to get close to a girl who was studying in the same college, an officer from Bhandup police station said. “This led to an argument and one of the three stabbed him twice with a knife. The two stab wounds were in the chest and stomach that left Verma bleeding. The three then covered their faces with handkerchiefs and fled from the spot,” an officer said.

When Verma did not return for nearly half an hour, his friends started searching for him. They found his body at the isolated spot and alerted the college authorities. Verma was rushed to Mulund General hospital, where he was declared dead. The college had by then informed the local Bhandup police station, where a case of murder was registered against unidentified persons.

After interrogating Verma’s friends, the police found out about the three youths. Based on his friends’ statements and CCTV footage along the path, the police managed to track down the accused. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7) Akhilesh Singh said, “We have detained three persons in connection with the case. We are verifying if they are minors and have called for their details. As of now it appears that the two sides were fighting over a girl studying in the college. Investigations are on in the matter.”

