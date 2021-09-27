Mumbai: Student tries to sell money counting machine on OLX for Rs 5,000, loses Rs 1.26 lakh

A 26-year-old student from Andheri (East) who tried to help his mother sell an old counting machine on online marketplace OLX for Rs 5,000 allegedly ended up being duped of Rs 1.26 lakh by a cyber fraudster.

The complainant’s mother on September 25 had given an advertisement on OLX to sell their old counting machine and the same day received a phone call from a person expressing willingness to buy it.

The person asked for his e-wallet account details to complete the purchase. According to the complaint, the person said he couldn’t transfer the money first since his was an Army account and won the student’s trust by sending Rs 200 after receiving Rs 100.

The person then allegedly asked him to send a bigger amount and said he will receive double the money. He tricked the student into sending him money ten to eleven times by saying there was a technical error and issue with his account. In all the complainant sent him Rs 1.26 lakh and eventually realised he was being duped and approached the police.