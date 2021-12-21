Mumbai: Student loses Rs 3.4 lakh in alleged netbanking hack

An 18-year-old student has lost nearly Rs 3.4 lakh as a cyber fraudster allegedly hacked his netbanking account and withdrew the money in 66 transactions.

An FIR has been registered on his complaint by the MHB Colony police in Borivali (west) and the probe is on to find the accused.

The complainant told the police he is a class 12 student and stays with his parents in Dahisar (west). He holds a savings account in the Borivali (west) branch of a bank.

On November 27, he received an email from his bank about Rs 5,000 being debited from his account. He immediately called the customer care number and found out that 65 more transactions had been done and Rs 3.38 lakh had been withdrawn from his account.

“Except for the one transaction, I did not receive any alert from the bank on my mobile phone or email about the other transactions. I suspect some person changed my email id and mobile number which I had linked with my account and then hacked into my account and withdrew the money,” the complainant said.