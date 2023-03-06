scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Advertisement

Mumbai student got leaked paper from student in Ahmednagar: Crime branch

The case was later transferred to the crime branch which has so far found persons involved in sending the paper including a teacher.

The officer added that they are also in touch with their counterparts in Buldhana where an FIR was registered after the same paper was leaked there as well. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Mumbai student got leaked paper from student in Ahmednagar: Crime branch
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

THE HSC mathematics paper, that was found with a student at a Dadar college on Friday, was sent to him from another student in Ahmednagar, as per the Mumbai Police crime branch probe. An FIR was registered on Saturday after the Dadar college student appearing for HSC exams on Friday was found to have the question paper on his phone nearly 30 minutes before the exam.

The case was later transferred to the crime branch which has so far found persons involved in sending the paper including a teacher.

An officer said, “A 17-year-old student from Ahmednagar has been apprehended by the crime branch team and is being brought to the city.” The officer said the minor will be produced before Children’s Welfare Committee (CWC) on Monday after his statement is recorded. The police found that the Ahmednagar student had received the paper on a whatsapp group where another student had posted it.

The probe further revealed that this student had received the question paper from a teacher. “We are tracing the links, and should soon be able to apprehend others as well. Once we question them, we will have clarity on the source from where the paper was leaked.”

Also Read
Uddhav Thackeray to hold first public rally today after losing Shiv Sena ...
Man alleges paying a bribe to ‘cop’ for sitting at Marine Drive after mid...
Mumbai court accepts Javed Akhtar's application seeking early hearing in ...
Mumbai News Live Updates: Election Commission is Centre's slave, a fraud,...

The officer added that they are also in touch with their counterparts in Buldhana where an FIR was registered after the same paper was leaked there as well. “We are checking to see if there is a connection between the two cases.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-03-2023 at 02:56 IST
Next Story

Biker acquitted as police fails to prove Twitter photo as electronic evidence

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close