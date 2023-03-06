Mumbai student got leaked paper from student in Ahmednagar: Crime branch

THE HSC mathematics paper, that was found with a student at a Dadar college on Friday, was sent to him from another student in Ahmednagar, as per the Mumbai Police crime branch probe. An FIR was registered on Saturday after the Dadar college student appearing for HSC exams on Friday was found to have the question paper on his phone nearly 30 minutes before the exam.

The case was later transferred to the crime branch which has so far found persons involved in sending the paper including a teacher.

An officer said, “A 17-year-old student from Ahmednagar has been apprehended by the crime branch team and is being brought to the city.” The officer said the minor will be produced before Children’s Welfare Committee (CWC) on Monday after his statement is recorded. The police found that the Ahmednagar student had received the paper on a whatsapp group where another student had posted it.

The probe further revealed that this student had received the question paper from a teacher. “We are tracing the links, and should soon be able to apprehend others as well. Once we question them, we will have clarity on the source from where the paper was leaked.”

The officer added that they are also in touch with their counterparts in Buldhana where an FIR was registered after the same paper was leaked there as well. “We are checking to see if there is a connection between the two cases.”