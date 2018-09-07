Mumbai: Student commits suicide in hostel room at law university

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A 20-year-old student allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room at Maharashtra National Law University in Powai on Thursday morning.

The deceased, Sayali Meshram, was a third-year student at the university. Police said that around 4 am, Meshram’s roommate found her hanging from the ceiling fan in the room and informed the hostel warden. By the time Meshram was rushed to the hospital, she was declared brought dead.

Meshram, a resident of Navi Mumbai, had been staying at the hostel since the beginning of the new term. While no suicide note was found in her room, the police said that many of Meshram’s friends have claimed that she was recently scolded by her mother. “Her friends have told us that the deceased was upset as her mother had scolded her for speaking to a boy,” said an officer at Powai police station.

N D Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone X), said that the police are speaking to Meshram’s family, other inmates of the hostel and college authorities. “We are also looking through the cellphone of the deceased for clues.”

A case of accidental death has been registered.

