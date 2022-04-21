scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Mumbai: Stopped from kissing woman at railway station, man spits on cop

The incident happened at the Vasai railway station Tuesday night. The man was booked for assaulting the police constable who had confronted him for doing obscene acts at a public place.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
April 21, 2022 4:01:57 pm
A 27-year-old man has been booked for allegedly manhandling and spitting on a police constable who confronted him for kissing and hugging a woman at the Vasai railway station premises Tuesday night, said the police.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10.30 pm on platform No. 3. The 32-year-old constable, who was on night duty, spotted the accused, identified as Kuldeep Tiwari of Nalasopara (east), with a woman.

The constable said in his complaint: “He was hugging and kissing a woman and doing obscene acts at a public place. I told him not to do obscenity at a public place and asked him to leave from there. He abused and threatened me and spat on my face twice and caught my collar.”

A first information report (FIR) was registered under sections 353, 186, 504, 506, 332 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for assaulting, abusing, threatening an on-duty public servant and obstructing him from discharging his duties. The accused has not been arrested yet, said the police.

