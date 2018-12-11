Mumbai: Stolen customer data used to make fake credit cards, 3 held

A former employee of Bajaj Finserv Limited, who allegedly used stolen customer data to make fake credit cards, was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Sunday. The man is allegedly the ringleader of a gang that has compromised more than Rs 38 lakh held in accounts of at least two dozen of the firm’s customers. Two others were also arrested in the case.

The accused, Rameez Shaikh (27), from Worli, Rajesh Vadluri (37), from Kalwa, and 45-year-old Badlapur resident Abubakar Mohammad Ghanvilkar, were produced in a court on Monday and remanded in police custody till December 15.

The trio is suspected to be involved in at least 22 cases registered in police stations across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai by customers, who discovered a few weeks ago, that their Bajaj Finserv accounts were being used without their consent.

Rameez Shaikh had been previously working at the firm’s office in Lalbaug.

He was fired two years ago after his superiors noticed that he had illegally accessed confidential customer data.

“Rameez Shaikh is the main accused in the case. As a customer service executive at the company, he would handle calls from premium customers, receive their personal details and copies of their photo identification documents and help them open accounts,” said a crime branch official.

The company filed a police complaint against him in 2016. However, by that time, Shaikh is alleged to have already passed on the information to the other accused.

There was also no serious criminal action taken against Shaikh at that time, the crime branch said.

Using customer data, the gang allegedly forged several credit cards that were given by Shaikh to several people.

Four persons were arrested by the police in Bhayander two weeks ago.

Using the cards, the accused shopped for electronic equipment and gadgets worth more than Rs 38 lakh, the crime branch said.