Mumbai: Stock broker held for murder posed as women on social media sites

TWO WEEKS after stock broker Pintu Sharma (40) was arrested for allegedly dismembering the body of 48-year-old Ganesh Kolatkar, the Virar police is trying to retrieve the call data records and a list of IP addresses that Sharma allegedly used to create fake profiles of women on social networking sites and a matrimonial website. The police have claimed that Sharma played a prank on Kolatkar, using a fake profile of a woman.

Sharma, a Vakola resident, was arrested on January 23, after body parts and flesh were found in the septic tank of a posh apartment complex. “He had taken the flat on rent and killed Ganesh Kolatkar there. He dismembered the body, separating the flesh from the bones, and flushed the flesh and small body parts. We are yet to find out what he did with the the rest of the body,” said a police officer.

Police claimed that Sharma had made several fake profiles and posed as a woman in social networking sites and a matrimonial website. “Sharma had set up an account in the name of Vanita Agarwal, the woman Kolatkar allegedly wanted to marry. Posing as Agarwal, he spoke to Kolatkar for months. This he allegedly disclosed to Kolatkar after the latter said he wanted to get married. This resulted in a fight,” said Jayant Bajbale, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Virar). “We are gathering proof as Sharma did not cooperate with us,” he added.

The police said Sharma had more than one such fake accounts. “Why was he posing as a woman is unclear. He said it was a prank, but he put in a lot of effort into it,” an officer said.

Also, the police are unclear about Sharma’s motives. “There was no black magic ritual involved and the money (Rs 40,000) Kolatkar owed to Sharma was not the motive behind the murder,” Bajbale said.

A senior officer said, “Sharma kept claiming that Kolatkar became aggressive and fell, knocking himself unconscious. But this story has a lot of loopholes.” The police are planning to get psychiatric help for Sharma, sources said. Sharma, lodged in Thane jail, is married and has two sons.