Mumbai: Steep rise in temperature in city after a week of cold weather

AFTER A week of below normal night and day temperatures, the city recorded a steep rise in temperatures compared to Sunday.

On Monday, the minimum temperature at the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory was 21.8 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal. The maximum or the day temperature recorded on Monday was three degrees above normal at 33.6 degrees Celsius.

From January 10 to 15, the city’s minimum temperature was between 13 and 16 degrees C while the maximum temperature hovered around 27 degrees C, creating cold-like conditions. On January 10, the city had recorded its lowest minimum temperature for the season at 13.2 degrees Celsius. The mean minimum temperature for January is 17.3 degrees C.

The month had begun on a warm note with the minimum temperature above normal and ranging around 21 degrees C. However, since January 10, the minimum temperature has been recorded a constant decline and has remained below normal.

According to the seven-day forecast by the IMD, the maximum temperature is likely to touch 34 degrees C on Tuesday and the minimum temperature is expected to remain around 23 degrees C. The weather department has forecast a slight drop in the temperatures by the end of this week.

Though there are no significant weather systems over Maharashtra moisture-loaded easterly or southeasterly winds are still entering from the Bay of Bengal.