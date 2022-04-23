Mumbai: Steel deck launched on MTHL

April 23, 2022 2:54:50 pm
The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) has launched a 90-metre-long Orthotropic Steel Deck (OSD) weighing 900 metric ton (MT) on 22km of the under-construction Mumbai trans harbour link (MTHL), which will connect south Mumbai with Navi Mumbai.
It was carried on an ‘H’-shaped barge having a capacity to bear over 2,000 MT.
The MTHL, a six-lane sea link, will connect the Mumbai Bay from Sewri to Chirle in Navi Mumbai (Navi Mumbai airport), and is expected to be completed by 2023. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 18,000 crore and nearly 60 per cent of work has been completed.
These steel decks are being used to ensure that ships traversing the channel adjoining the MTHL have navigation space to pass under the bridge. The choice of conventional concrete decks would have meant building closer foundations for the piers, said an official.
The steel spans are constructed in workshops located in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan and Myanmar.
